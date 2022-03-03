CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham leaders are mourning the loss of longtime trustee Matthew Mau after his sudden death in a Shelby County crash.
Mau, 38, was one of two people who died in the Wednesday crash, which state police said involved a van and a semi-truck at the intersection of Illinois Route 128 and 2100 North Road. Troopers said Mau was driving the van and his passenger, 25-year-old Morgan Wickham of Springfield, was also killed.
Mau spent 11 years working as a village trustee, with time served from 2009 to 2013 and from 2015 to before his death. Chatham Village President Dave Kimsey said Mau possessed a "deep knowledge of Chatham's history," noting he was counted on as a "sounding board" for community decisions.
He also had a big heart and a caring personality.
"A perpetually kind man, Matt never seemed to meet a stranger," said Kimsey. "He had a knack for knowing when his friends needed a pick-me-up or encouragement and would be there to deliver it. I will miss his calls and messages checking in on me, the way he made time to ask how my family was, and how he could draw a laugh from nearly any conversation."
Kimsey noted Mau's support of the VFW and American Legion, along with his involvement as a Shrine Mason and his participation in local events. He said Mau had a "constant involvement in and joy for" political campaigns.
Kimsey asked the public to keep Mau's family and friends in their prayers.
See Kimsey's full statement in a PDF document attached to this story.
