HARTSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A question on a Logan County ballot could impact a rural small school district.
Logan County voters will be asked if they allow Logan County School Districts to use revenues of sales tax for school resource officers and mental health professionals. The vote would not increase the sales tax.
Superintendent of Hartsburg-Emden Terry Wisniewski said the money from the sales tax revenue would bring a mental health professional and school resource officer to his district.
"For a small school like Hartsburg-Emden, it would come in very handy for either the mental health professional, which is actually a growing part of school right now and a resource officer."
Currently, the district has a social worker visit once a week. The funding from the sales tax revenue would allow for the social worker to visit more often and bring in an additional resource of an SRO through the Logan County Sheriff's Office.
"Every student is unique. Some would connect with a school resource officer and some would connect with a social worker. Having those extra bonds for all students who might have a different avenue would be very beneficial," said Wisniewski.
After dealing with the pandemic, Wisniewski is confident that the additional mental health resources for the district will impact students and the community.
"Having students with the proper supports is really important."
