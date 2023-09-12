(WAND) - The rest of the week across Central Illinois will be quiet.
Showers depart this morning across our southern hometowns and skies will become mostly sunny.
Highs will reach the mid-70s today through Thursday with upper-70s Friday and Saturday.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper-40s tonight and tomorrow night and into the 50s for the rest of the week.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Friday.
There will be a chance of a few showers Saturday into Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
