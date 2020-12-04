DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND's Spirit of Giving Toy Drive had a record-breaking year for toys collected.
In 2020, over 9,885 toys were collected, with 1,100 of those from July. The Spirit of Giving then made it to an even 10,000 toys with a $1,150 donation from WAND.
While the pandemic has created woes for some families, the Macon County community showed out and donated what they could to help a child have a great Christmas.
"The community has been awesome about giving us toys," said Melody Scroggins, assistant manager.
In addition to community donations, Decatur Firefighters Local 505 made a donations of $505 and toys. President Todd Cox said during a year that's been so difficult for so many, it was the least the union could do to help families this holiday.
"I think it's important to be able to give people a sense of what Christmas was about and the giving that is associated with it," he said.
WAND's Spirit of Giving has collected over 54,000 toys over the years. It wouldn't be possible without the community support and local sponsors.
