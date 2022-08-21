(WAND)- After heavy rainfall yesterday and even a few warnings, fog has settled in across Central Illinois for your Sunday morning.
While this will impact your morning drive, the Advisory is set to expire at 10 am, in which the fog should lift by that point as more sunshine is expected.
The cold front which now is off to our east/southeast brought the rain yesterday, but is providing relief from some humidity today.
This won’t impact the temperature significantly, however, it will continue to moderate it over the next few days. We are set to remain below average through midweek.
Very little rain is expected over the next 7 days with a spotted shower possible on Friday, the start of the Original Friday Frenzy.
Overall, a mild week is expected across Central Illinois with a plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy a beautiful forecast.
