VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND) - A dog training program in the Vandalia Correctional Center has adopted out over 200 dogs over the past two years.
The TAILS program at VCC is partnered with Second Chance Rescue, a rescue dog shelter. Shelter dogs from Second Chance are taken to the prison for three to four weeks to be trained by offenders. While in prison, offenders teach the dogs basic obedience skills, potty train them and kennel train them. Vandalia Correctional Center Warden, Stephanie Waggoner says two offenders are assigned to one dog. For every 90 days an offender is in the program, they get 40 days off their sentencing.
"They have a different look on life because they have someone who depends on them, even though it's a dog," explained Waggoner.
Offenders go through an application process to get into the program. Walter Hill is an offender in the Vandalia Correctional Center. He said before he was incarcerated he had a dog, so being around them isn't new, but being in the system and having a dog is something he never thought was possible.
"This is something new to me, I didn't think the penitentiary would have a program like the TAILS program," said Hill.
Hill said the TAILS program puts him at ease and makes him humble. He trains dogs alongside Jourdan Mondragon, who'd been in and out of the system since 2003. Mondragon agreed with Hill and said working with dogs taught him to care about something other than himself.
"I used to be a pretty selfish person," explained Mondragon. "It's a game changer (TAILS) gives us something to strive for."
Hill and Mondragon were assigned an energetic Pomusky named Poppy. Mondragon explained on the first day Poppy got loose and was running all over the yard. Since her four weeks in the training program, they said Poppy has calmed down and even taught them a thing or two.
"She's an excited dog, but don't give up on her," explained Hill. "It makes me think back to my family and the people that love me that never gave up on me."
The TAILS program gives dogs and offenders a second chance. Waggoner said a goal is to get men ready for their release. She makes it an effort to give them the tools and resources they need to be a model citizen when they leave the Vandalia Correctional Center.
"When these offenders get out they may be your neighbor or my neighbor and I want to know we have given them the tools while they are incarcerated to actually be productive citizens when they get out," explained Waggoner.
Waggoner added some of the families of offenders have adopted dogs from the TAILS program.
To read more about TAILS click here. The Vandalia Correctional Center also offers an equine program, to learn more click here.