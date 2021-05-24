CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)-A truck-tractor semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 74.
According to police, the semi was traveling eastbound on I-74 near milepost 190 when a fire ensued in the breaks of the semi-trailer.
The fire started as the vehicle was in motion.
Loren B. Spengler, 61, of Rankin, IL, was driving the semi when it caught fire.
Spengler pulled off the road and stopped on the shoulder, where the fire then spread to the semi-trailer.
Police say Spengler separated the truck tractor from the semi-trailer and drove the truck tractor forward approximately 20 yards before the semi-trailer quickly became engulfed.
The load burned for approximately 40 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Both lanes of Interstate 74 were closed to traffic for approximately two hours.
