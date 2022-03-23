(WAND WEATHER)- Grab the umbrellas on your way out the door as more rain is expected today. A slow-moving system will continue to allow for light showers throughout your Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.
Rain will remain fairly consistent throughout the next 36-hours across Central Illinois leading to some communities seeing an additional 1/2" or more of rain accumulation. Areas that get the rumble of thunder have a higher probability of surpassing the 1/2" mark through Thursday.
Conditions look to be drier Thursday night into Friday, before sunshine returns in time for your weekend.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
