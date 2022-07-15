MONTICELLO, ILL (WAND) - All aboard the Monticello Railway, a step back in time with a modern day twist. This railway is the next adventure you can hop on in the next time you're looking for fun with friends and family.
“It's rare in the Midwest to have such a Railroad museum and one that offers such a unique ride where you can go through the woods and through the prairies," George Roadcamp, the President of the museum, tells WAND News. It's the glances at the woods and prairies that kids and adults alike are ready to take in.
The Railway shows the experience of riding the train in the 1940's and 1950's when railroads were at their hay day. "It was how people got around Central Illinois." Roadcamp says. You can ride the train around Monticello and even stop downtown for some food and drinks. Roadcamp says anyone can make a day out of it and stop into Monticello shops and other local businesses.
Roadcamp tells WAND News many families pass by the Railway because they "can actually touch things and pound on our equipment and its not going to hurt it." It's a hands-on experience packaged in with quality time with friends and family. On the train, it's only smiling faces aboard, something Roadcamp loves to see. “Just to see the smiling faces on the train is what keeps me going," he says.
The Railway Museum also offers special train rides, like Saturday night date night rides or fireworks train rides. Visit their website for more events and how you can visit the train next!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.