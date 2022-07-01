(WAND) - Central Illinois will see a very summery forecast over the next several days.
A cold front passing through the area today will kick off some showers and thunderstorms. Later this afternoon and early this evening, some of them could become strong to severe.
Those showers and storms fade away early tonight.
As the front stalls just to our south, we'll see a daily chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. However, there will be many dry hours each day, too.
We desperately need some rain as abnormally dry conditions, and a moderate drought are setting up across the state and much of that is in Central Illinois.
Highs will be near 90° today, in the 80s this weekend, and back into the low-90s early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
