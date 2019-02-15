DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Emotions were raw at a vigil that was held for 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes.
It was nearly 20 degrees and freezing outside. That didn't stop people from attending to show support and pay their respects.
A line of small, stuffed animals accompanied with lit candles sat by the house. Neighbors made posters that said "rest in peace" and tied balloons around the fence. Julianne Salmons printed out shirts that said "Justice for Ta'Naja."
"Somebody has to speak for her," Salmons said. "Even if it's the neighbors, whoever, everybody needs to stand up."
But a father was grieving. He cried, saying he had one more month to be reunited with his daughter.
Toward the end of the vigil, visitors gathered abound the father to pray for him. Then balloons were released in memory of his child.
Another vigil will be held in Springfield soon.