DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Over the weekend, World Health Organization declared monkeypox as a global health emergency as reported cases begin to rapidly increase.
According to the CDC, a total of seventy-four countries have reports of monkeypox. Sixty-eight of those countries had no history of monkeypox cases till recently, the U.S. being one of them.
"It's called monkeypox because the virus was first discovered in research monkeys. It's going to be a matter of months before we see cases in all types of instances. Not strictly men who have sex with men. That's exactly how HIV played out in the 80's," said Doctor John Farrell with OSF.
With recent data from the CDC, Illinois is the fourth state with the highest number of cases. One of the main symptoms that's very drawn to the eye, a rash that spreads over the body. In addition, there are other symptoms you need to look out for.
"Headache, sore throat, muscle aches, fever, are very common associated symptoms. Close intimate contact seems to be a requisite of transmission," said Dr. Farrell.
Transmission isn't limited to intimate contact. Direct contact with the infectious rash, bodily fluids, also touching items such as clothing or bed sheets can transmit the disease. Officials are aiming to control the outbreak with vaccines that are already available. The issue health professionals and state officials are running into with this plan is, there isn't enough vaccines available.
"That vaccine does need to be manufactured and distributed. But it's not available in Illinois outside of Cook County," said Dr. Farrell.
Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Public Health Officials are urging the federal government for more available doses. Governor Pritzker writes, "We must give the public and health professionals every tool possible to counter the spread of monkeypox, which is why I'm urging the federal governments to take further action."
Health professionals are worried about the upcoming months, saying something needs to be done now. With the rapid pace of increasing cases, they say we need more materials to catch up.
"We really do need to be moving at a quicker pace. By August 1st we'll be over 3,000 cases in the U.S. That'll be more than 10 times the number of cases there were on July 1st, which was under 300."
If you suspect you have monkeypox, health professionals urge those to contact their primary health care provider or the CDC for an appropriate testing site near you. While fatalities are rare, they urge those to take proper precautions. For more information on monkeypox and the current number of cases, visit the CDC's website here.
