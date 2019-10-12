DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital hosted their annual Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope to commemorate the lives of babies lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death.
"We blow bubbles, we read names, we carry pinwheels in their honor - and this year, we're making bracelets with our babies names - and it keeps us connected in remembering and honoring our children," said Karla Thornton, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Spiritual Care Coordinator.
The walk was held in Nelson Park Saturday morning, it also included a memorial service. Organizers said the number of infant loss keeps increasing over the years so they feel having an event like this will show people all of the support in the community.