(WAND WEATHER) - It's finally going to warm up for a couple of days across Central Illinois.
After a cloudy and cold period, we finally saw some sunshine Tuesday.
Sunny, frosty, and cold conditions this morning will give way to increasing high clouds this afternoon, but it'll be breezy and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid-50s.
Rain is likely in two waves Thursday. One moves through in the morning and the other, heavier rain with possible thunder, is likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
A cold front drops through the area and temperatures crash Thursday night and Friday.
As the cold air arrives, the rain will change to snow showers late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The weekend will be a cold one. Overnight lows will be around 20°.
It'll be cloudier Saturday with highs in the low-30s, but we'll see more sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper-30s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
