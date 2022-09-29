(WAND WEATHER) - Perfect harvest weather continues across Central Illinois.
It's been days since we saw rain and we'll see a long stretch of dry weather into early next week.
Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow will warm us into the 60s to around 70°.
Lows the next two nights will drop back into the 40s.
As we head into the weekend, it'll be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
