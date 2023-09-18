(WAND) - We have less than a week of summer left, and it'll warm up across Central Illinois.
After a foggy start this morning, mostly sunny skies will prevail this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.
The warming trend that kicks off today will last through the rest of the week.
Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the low-to-mid-80s with lows in the low-60s.
Mostly sunny skies through Thursday will give way to a few scattered showers Thursday night and Friday.
A few more showers and storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday.
Fall officially begins very early Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
