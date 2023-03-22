SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — One in a Million Inc. is a not-for-profit organization in Springfield that focuses on creating bridges in the community by connecting people with local resources.
One In a Million Inc. is expanding their resources to offer an after school program called "A Way Out." The program offers training in boxing, computer programming and coding, console gaming, and painting.
Michael Williams is the president of One In A Million Inc. He says the ideas for these activities came from the kids themselves.
"It makes a difference, because if they're doing what they want to do, they'll put much more effort into it," said Williams.
Williams has led the organization for more than two decades. He shared that traditional anti-drug or anti-violence programs aren't always successful because they don't provide other options.
"For a decade now everybody's been saying, 'We've got to stop the violence,' and I'm sure we can, we can almost achieve that," said Williams. "But I decided to have a proactive program, where we get them to stop thinking about the violence. We try to change their mindset by giving them things that they like to do."
Williams added that traditional programming can be useful for providing education, but he hopes to bridge the gap with daily programming.
The activities offer an additional bonus for students as well. Each activity provides experience that can go towards a future career. Williams says he hopes to mentor students in several different areas including the following:
- Boxing- compete at a semi-pro level
- Computer Program- code and deconstruct devices
- Paint Program- design work
- Esports- compete in competitions
"The more of us that start targeting the kids to stay out of trouble, and not get in trouble, and start looking at their future, and see what they want to do and start teaching them to do that, I think that's going to impact the community," said Williams.
"A Way Out" is hosted on weekdays until 6:30 p.m. Williams plans to extend the hours in the summer so students have a safe place to go when school is out.
Williams hopes to expand the program to help students learn how to assemble computers and troubleshoot issues as well. One in A Million Inc. is accepting new students for the free program. For more information call (217) 679-3320 or visit One In a Million Inc. at 700 S. Livingston St. in Springfield.
