(WAND) Many businesses - both large and small - were damaged by vandalism and looting a week ago.
On Monday, Governor Pritzker pushed for quick action from insurance companies to help these businesses.
Premier Sound and Design in Champaign was one of the businesses hit by looters on May 31. Co-owner Rick Stone was able to ward off looters earlier in the day, but the looters returned later in the night, and were successful on their second attempt.
"They broke through our front door and proceeded to steal anything that they could put their hands on - TVs, cash, you name it," Stone told WAND. "They took everything. Anything, whether they knew it was of value or not. If they could grab it, they took it."
Stone says while he was able to reopen the following day, the experience has been upsetting.
"The first time I've seen anything like this," he said. "Just a feeling of being violated is kinda what it leaves."
Stone says his insurance company is easy to work with, and he's expecting his claim to be handled quickly and smoothly. For businesses that might not be so fortunate, Governor Pritzker spoke Monday to assert Illinois insurance companies prioritize and expedite claims from businesses that have suffered similar damage.
"Insurance companies must do everything in their power, and are obligated to give their customers the funds they need to rebuild," Pritzker said.
Pritzker asked insurance companies to handle vandalized business's claims as they would handle "catastrophic events," treat all businesses fairly, regardless of size, and refrain from canceling or not renewing affected business's policies for 60 days.
"Insurers must do the right thing, and do it fast, with all consideration to assisting business owners to get back up on their feet, and reopen as soon as possible," he said.
While Stone agrees with the governor's assertions, he also thinks the comments are delayed.
"I think he is too late in taking any action for struggling small businesses, especially downstate," Stone said.
Pritzker said business owners whose insurance company isn't honoring its coverage can file a complaint here.
