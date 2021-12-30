CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) -A winter storm is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend, WAND's team of meteorologists predict.
After an unusually warm New Year's Eve with highs well into the 50s, rain develops Friday afternoon into early Saturday.
On Saturday, much colder air blasts into Central Illinois with the rain changing over to freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
A "Winter Storm Watch" goes into effect early Saturday morning for Cass, Menard, Morgan, and Scott counties. I expect this to be expanded across Central Illinois.
At this time, several inches of snow could fall in the "Watch" area with the rest of us seeing a dusting to a few inches.
Our weather team is monitoring this situation and will keep you updated as we head into the weekend for any changes in the forecast.
The coldest temperatures of the season will settle in for Saturday night through Monday morning.
