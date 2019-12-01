TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of residents of Taylorville spent their Sunday afternoon commentating the one year anniversary of the Taylorville Tornado.
In 2018, a Tornado struck the city and destroyed a total of 700 homes. However, this tornado brought many communities together and learn they can count on one another.
”I didn’t have to reach out and call in for our guys to come in. They were already on their way,” said sheriff Bruce KettleKamp.
One year later as hundreds sit and reflect, Sunday marks progress for their on-going efforts to repair their community. About $750,000 dollars have been collected by Missions for Taylorville to fix the roads, houses and help families during this difficult time.
Though Sunday is a celebration, it is also a reminder that 38 families are still in need of help.
Missions for Taylorville is hoping to collect $500,000 dollars more to help restore some smiles in the community.