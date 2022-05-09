ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gas prices are likely to stay in a high place, per data from AAA.
In the last two weeks from May 9, 2022, AAA data showed the national average for a gallon of gas grew by 20 cents to $4.32. This is a penny less than a March 11 record high. Leaders attributed the price increase mostly to high crude oil costs, which have increased from $100 a barrel to nearly $110 since last week.
AAA said pump prices "will likely face upward pressure" with oil prices staying at $105 per barrel.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March.”
The $4.32 national average cost for a gallon of gas reported Monday is $1.36 higher than a year ago.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
