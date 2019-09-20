(WAND) - AAA Travel's flight booking data shows next week is the time to get the best deals on holiday plane rides.
A recent analysis of AAA Travel's flight booking data from the last three years shows Sept. 25 is the start of the best booking window for air travel around both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
"Holiday travelers should make their plans now and begin booking their flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas as early as Wednesday, Sept. 25 for the best deals and availability," said Nick Jarmusz, Midwest director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Procrastinating travelers may be able to find last-minute deals on flights close to the holidays, as airlines look to fill their last few remaining seats, but flight availability for these peak travel weeks will be very limited by that time."
Most travelers book their flights for Thanksgiving between Sept. 25 and Oct. 27.
Some of the best pricing can be found seven to 13 days before the holiday. However, those discounted rates are hard to come by and you run the risk over very limited availability to get where you want to go.
Flying Monday of Thanksgiving week has the lowest average ticket price prior to the holiday.
Travelers can save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the lowest average price per ticket ($454).
AAA found that 61 to 90 days before Dec. 25 is the sweet spot for Christmas flight bookings. Prices are lower on average than more advanced bookings.
Christmas travelers can find the overall best pricing ($488 on average) seven to 13 days before the holiday week, but again, flight availability is likely to be very limited.
AAA found that Christmas Eve is the best day to travel. It consistently has the lowest average price per ticket ($527) and is the lightest travel day of the week.
Dec. 26 has the highest average ticket price of the week at $692.
"Last year, AAA projected that 54.3 million Americans would travel over the Thanksgiving holiday and a record-breaking 112.5 million during the longer year-end holiday season," continued Jarmusz. "If those trends hold again this year, travelers are in for crowded airports and, possibly, longer wait times. Pack your patience and plan ahead, giving yourself plenty of time at the airport to maintain that holiday cheer."