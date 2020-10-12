PANA, Ill. (WAND) - AAMP, or the Autism and Movement Project, has found a temporary home after its previous location was deemed unsafe due to the crumbling building next door.
"It’s becoming more and more unsafe for us to be there," said Erica Matthews, owner and lead instructor at AAMP.
She said although she feels blessed by the temporary building, the feeling of familiarity will not be the same for the kids that attend.
“When you walked into AAMP, you felt the love, you felt the safety, and here’s a new building that’s blank walls, there’s no creativity to it," Matthews said.
After many attempts at communication with the building next door, AAMP took legal action with a lawsuit in order to get the building fixed or torn down by the owner. On Sunday, AAMP found out the old building has a new owner. This owner has just learned of the pending lawsuit.
"[The] new owner plans on fixing it, so we hope he can fix it, or if he can’t that he can take control of it and tear it down for our safety," Matthews said.
She will have to still go to court to sort out who has legal responsibility to fix the building. This is a huge setback for AAMP.
“I am, again, frustrated. I had that silver lining that we were able to find a new location, thinking that we were moving forward, and the city had filed a lawsuit, and then I am at square one starting the process all over again," Matthews said.
First National Bank of Pana helped AAMP secure a six-month lease at a former video store.
Matthews hopes the organization will go back to its first building, where AAMP has made many special memories, as soon as possible.
“There are so many firsts there: first steps, first words, first everything," Matthews said.
WAND will keep the public updated as soon a decision is made on the building next door.
