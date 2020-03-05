(WAND) - Aaron Schock has come out as gay, according to an Instagram post he shared on Thursday.
Schock is a former Republican member of Congress of Illinois. In his statement, Schock spoke of his long struggle with his sexuality and how he struggled in Congress.
He represented Illinois for six years and consistently voted against legislation to support the LGBTQ community. In the statement he says, "would support LGBTQ rights in every way [he] could," if he could do it again.
"That fact doesn’t make my then position any less wrong," he said, "but it’s sometimes easy to forget that it was leaders of both parties who for so long wrongly understood what it was to defend the right to marry."
Schock goes on to say that he worried how people would react to him coming out after years of speculation on his sexuality.
"Where was I, they will ask, when I was in a position to help advance issues important to gay Americans?"
"No one gets to choose when we learn our lives’ big lessons," he said.
Shock said that after announcing to his family that he is gay some were saddened and disappointed by the news.
"This journey has taught me a valuable lesson," he wrote. "That, whether you are gay or straight, it’s never too late to be authentic and true to yourself."