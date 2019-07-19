SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Abe Fest starts Friday night in Springfield.
The two-day live music festival starts at 5 p.m. and goes to midnight. Saturday, the event runs from 2 p.m. to midnight.
It is being held in downtown Springfield at the Old State Capitol grounds.
The stage will be on 5th and Adams streets.
Food and drink vendors will fill the grounds and surrounding streets.
Eight bands will perform over the two days.
The new festival is produced by local businessmen and music lovers Barry Friedman and Tim Smith.
The music lineup includes:
- Avery Kern, Friday
- The Bad Examples, Friday
- BoDean, Friday
- The Spoonbenders, Saturday
- Matt Nakoa, Saturday
- Katie Pruitt, Saturday
- Walden, Saturday
- The Smithereens with special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, Saturday
Admission is $10 on each day at the gate. Tickets for food and drink will also be available for purchase.