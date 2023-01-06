(WAND) - A bill that would expand protections for providers and people seeking abortions coming to Illinois from out of state has passed the Illinois House.
The bill protects those people from legal repercussions.
It would also make it possible for anyone to get over-the-counter birth control pills.
Furthermore, the bill mandates insurance companies cover abortions and gender-affirming care drugs.
The House voted 67 to 41 in support of the package.
It now heads to the Senate.
