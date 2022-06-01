DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Abortion, crime, millions of dollars in donations and a gun. All are making for an interesting day in the Illinois race for governor.
In East St. Louis, Democratic Governor JB Pritzker is defending abortion rights, saying women of color, the poor and women in the military will suffer if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. Pritzker is pledging to defend reproductive rights.
In Chicago, Republican Richard Irvin is picking up some additional backing from law enforcement. He is campaigning against a Democratic-backed crime reform bill passed in January 2021, which he says has hurt law enforcement and contributed to increased crime.
Irvin also picked up an additional $5 million from CEO Ken Griffen, according to a report filed with the State Board of Elections. Griffen's contributions now total $50 million.
Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey also reports receiving $3 million from Richard Uihlein of Lake Bluff. Another individual donated a “Trump .45 Pistol”, according to his filing with the Board of Elections.
