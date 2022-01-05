(WAND) - About 700 workers have been fired from the Mayo Clinic because they would not comply with mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies from the nonprofit medical center.
The deadline for getting a first dose of a vaccine or getting a medical or religious exemption to the rule was Monday, NBC News reports. If a person had a first dose, they were expected to not delay in getting a second.
The Mayo Clinic shared a statement with NBC News explaining the terminations.
"Nearly 99 percent of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with Mayo’s required COVID-19 vaccination program by the Jan. 3 deadline," the clinic said.
The company has about 73,000 employees. Only about 1 percent of staff was released.
Most medical or religious exemption requests from employees were granted, the company said. It added those who were fired could get the opportunity to come back if they decide to comply with the vaccine mandate.
“While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe,” the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.