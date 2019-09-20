CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - FedEx said it will offer close to 1,000 jobs over the holidays at its Champaign facility.
The company said it needs package handlers during the holiday season. Some of those positions have the potential to become full-time jobs "as demand for our services grows and our networks expand", according to a press release.
People who apply must be at least 18 years old. They have to be able to load and unload packages and show two valid forms of identification, such as a driver's license, social security card or passport.
FedEx offered the following details about what it offers in seasonal part-time positions:
- Competitive rates
- Medical coverage with premiums starting under $10/month after completion of eligibility period
- Day and night shifts available
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
FedEx said it expects to add over 55,000 seasonal jobs throughout its network in the 2019 holiday season.