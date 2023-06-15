(WAND) - Above average temperatures are expected across Central Illinois through next week.
It'll be hot and humid today with hazy sunshine. Highs will approach 90°. As a cold front drops in from the northeast, an isolated shower or two may form along the front.
Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the 50s.
It won't be as warm and humid Friday with highs in the low-to-mid-80s and overnight lows in the 50s.
Weekend highs will be in the mid-80s.
It now looks as though Central Illinois will remain dry through Saturday evening.
A few showers are possible late Saturday night with better rain chances Sunday and Monday.
The heaviest rain will fall across our southwestern hometowns with lesser amounts to the northeast.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.