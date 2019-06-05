SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is getting $45.9 million in infrastructure grants.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Federal Aviation Administration will award $840 million in aiprort infrastructure grants.
It is the first allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.
"This significant investment in airport improvements Abraham Lincoln Capital will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The $4.59 million award to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport will be used to rehabilitate a runway and to install and enhance perimeter fencing.
For a complete listing of grants, click HERE.