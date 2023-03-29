SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — United Airlines will be suspending service between Chicago O'Hare and Springfield beginning June 2.
On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, Airport Authority Chair Frank J. Vala, Authority Commissioner Susan Shea, Mayor Jim Langfelder and airport staff discussed United Airlines’ suspension of service to Springfield.
Frank J. Vala, Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority Board of Commissioners said, “We appreciate Senators Durbin and Duckworth and Congresswomen Nikki Budzinski for taking the time out of their busy schedules to orchestrate a call with United Airlines’ CEO, Scott Kirby, to further discuss United’s service in Springfield and the severe impacts the nationwide pilot shortage is having on communities served by their affiliate regional air carriers.”
Vala continued, “All on the (telephone) call fully understand the issue at hand, and we discussed how we can support developing pilots at the local level as well as positive impacts that could be made at the federal level to provide some temporary relief as we await new pilots to fill the ranks.”
A spokesperson for United said that the airline was proactively reaching out to impacted customers to discuss travel options.
According to Vala, American Airlines will be adding two daily flights to Chicago in June.
Springfield is not the only community affected by the pilot shortage. United is also exiting Erie, PA in June, bringing the total number of airport exits by American, Delta or United to nearly 70 since April 2020.
