LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 7.
Pre-registration is required.
The clinic is for Logan County and central Illinois residents and is open to those 18 and older.
This vaccination clinic is part of a COVID-19 vaccine direct allocation pilot program offered by the State of Illinois for critical access hospitals.
The program aims to increase vaccinations in rural areas where access to the COVID-19 vaccine is limited.
The clinic will be administering the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
An appointment will be required to participate in the vaccination clinic.
Registration opens on April 1 at noon.
To make an appointment, visit ALMH.org, click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic banner or call 217-605-6500.
The call will go to voicemail, and someone will call back when an appointment is available to schedule. Vaccinations are not available for out-of-state residents.
Reminders for participating in the vaccination clinic:
- Bring driver's license or another form of identification.
- Wear appropriate clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
- Arrive no more than 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment time and enter through the designated "COVID-19 Vaccination Entrance" doors at the front of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
- You must remain at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccination for monitoring.
- Support persons may be asked to wait in their vehicle. If needed, assistance will be provided by vaccination clinic employees.
- Participants will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card.
- Anyone arriving more than 30 minutes after their scheduled appointment might not be able to receive the vaccine on this date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.