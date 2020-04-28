SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital is temporarily suspending obstetrical services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This suspension took effect Monday, April 27 and will last for 30 days.
The temporary suspension is being done to increase the number of patient beds available in the event of a potential increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.
ALMH is partnering with Memorial Medical Center in Springfield to assume temporary responsibility for obstetrical services.
The situation will be reviewed every 30 days until services can restart.
