LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Vaccinations will be available to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
- Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff
- Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers and Logan County residents age 65 and over. Frontline essential workers include, but are not limited to, the following occupations: first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, and shelter and daycare staff.
You must also be a resident or work in Logan County to receive the clinic services.
Pre-registration is required, and appointments can be made as early as noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
To make an appointment, visit ALMH.org, click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic banner and follow these directions:
· The link will open the Juvare event calendar.
· Select a time slot. You will see in the queue how many appointments are available.
· If there is an appointment available, "add to the cart" will be highlighted. Select "add to the cart." The appointment time will be held for 15 minutes. Add the appointment to your cart by clicking continue.
· Boxes highlighted in yellow mean there are current registrations that are not yet confirmed.
· Complete the required demographic information. Individuals will have 8 minutes to complete this section.
· Review and complete order. Download the ticket to print. A confirmation email also will be sent.
· If you are not prompted to enter demographic information, you do not have an appointment.
Reminders for participating in the vaccination clinic:
- Anyone who receives a first dose vaccine must be available 21 to 28 days later to receive a second dose vaccine.
- Bring a driver's license or another form of identification.
- Wear appropriate clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
- Arrive no more than 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment time and enter through the designated "COVID-19 Vaccination Entrance" doors at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital's front.
- You must remain at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccination for monitoring.
- Support persons may be asked to wait in their vehicle. If needed, assistance will be provided by vaccination clinic employees.
- Participants will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card. Participants must keep this card to bring with them to their second vaccination.
- Anyone arriving more than 30 minutes after their scheduled appointment might not be able to receive the vaccine on this date.
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital will continue to partner with the Logan County Department of Public Health to offer vaccination clinics as more vaccinations become available.
