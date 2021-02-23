LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, Mar. 4, and Thursday, Mar. 11.
Pre-registration is required, and vaccinations will be made available for those in vaccination priority groups: Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
Participants must be a resident of or work in Logan County to participate in the clinic.
- Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff
- Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers and Logan County residents age 65 and over. Frontline essential workers include, but are not limited to, the following occupations: first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, and shelter and daycare staff.
Appointments must be made in advance to participate in the vaccination clinic.
Registration opens at noon on Thursday, Feb. 25.
To make an appointment, visit ALMH.org, and click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic banner, or call 217-605-6500.
The call will go to voicemail, and someone will call back when an appointment is available to schedule.
Reminders for participating in the vaccination clinic:
- Anyone who receives a first dose vaccine must be available 21 to 28 days later to receive a second dose vaccine.
- Bring a driver's license or another form of identification.
- Wear appropriate clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
- Arrive no more than 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment time, and enter through the designated "COVID-19 Vaccination Entrance" doors at the front of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
- You must remain at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccination for monitoring.
- Support persons may be asked to wait in their vehicle. If needed, assistance will be provided by vaccination clinic employees.
- Participants will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card. Participants must keep this card to bring with them to their second vaccination.
- Anyone arriving more than 30 minutes after their scheduled appointment might not be able to receive the vaccine on this date.
