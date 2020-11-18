SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum announced the facility will be closed as of Friday and for at least a month.
The campus will be closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Closures will include the three ALPLM buildings, which are the library, museum and the historic Union Station.
“As coronavirus surges again, public health has to be the top priority,” said Melissa Coultas, ALPLM acting director. “We look forward to the day when we can safely welcome guests again.”
Officials are postponing the museum's annual Gettysburg Address display until sometime in 2021. A virtual exhibit to celebrate the speech is scheduled for Thursday, which is its anniversary.
Staff will continue working to protect Lincoln documents and artifacts, maintain exhibits, conduct research and make programming plans for the future, a press release said.
Anyone with questions about Lincoln or Illinois history will continue to have help available from library staff either online or by calling (217)524-6358. Information about Abraham Lincoln will be offered through ALPLM's website and social media.
People will receive automatic refunds for tickets purchased to the museum or to upcoming events. Updates can be found here.
