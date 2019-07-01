SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - If you donate a new backpack for Springfield school children this month, you will get free admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
Backpacks will be given to students of Springfield Public School District 186.
The backpacks should be new and sturdy enough for students to carry books and school supplies.
“The ultimate mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is education. This exchange is a great way to make school a little easier for students and simultaneously give people yet another reason to come learn about the nation’s greatest president,” said ALPLM Executive Director Alan Lowe.
You can drop backpacks off at the presidential museum and tour immediately or get a coupon for free admission later this year.
Donors can also drop them off and pick up admission coupons at The Real Estate Group, 3701 W. Wabash Ave., Springfield.
Regular admission prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for children.
Last year, ALPLM visitors donated more than 2,000 backpacks.