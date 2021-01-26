SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has earned national recognition from a magazine.
ALPLM was the winner of the "Best Small Market Venue" category in "Best Of" awards by Unique Venues magazine. It was also runner up for "Best Venue for Unique Experiences."
In the publication's description, the museum was described as “rich in history, education, and provides unparalleled experiences – a must-see venue!"
“This is a wonderful honor. We take great pride in providing extraordinary experiences for groups holding events here, and that tradition will continue under new public health guidelines,” said Melissa Coultas, ALPLM’s acting executive director.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the library and museum are available for events with a maximum of 50 people. A press release said it is offering new experiences for groups that aren't comfortable with meeting in person, including online presentations from historians and librarians about Abraham Lincoln and the library's collection.
Click here for more information about the magazine's awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.