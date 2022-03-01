SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is launching a new “Abe for All” initiative to improve access, starting with special services.
March 3rd celebrates World Hearing Day and in recognition the museum will offer sign language interpreters for its theatrical presentations during the event, which runs 4-7 p.m.
The museum is using this event to gather feedback from the Deaf community on how to improve the experience for guests who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Museum staff, volunteers, and interpreters will wear clear face shields instead of masks, so speech reading is easier, and exhibits will be enhanced with QR codes and monitors to share written information.
Anyone is welcome to attend the free event and guests will have a chance to share their thoughts in surveys during their visit.
“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to share the story of America’s greatest president. We want every person to fully appreciate his legacy, and that means we are committed to improving accessibility for all,” said the ALPLM’s executive director, Christina Shutt.
Special hours and services on World Hearing Day are just the first step in the “Abe for All” initiative. Other special events and information-gathering opportunities are planned for the year ahead.
A sensory friendly event is being planned for Saturday, April 2.
The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
