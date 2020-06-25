SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 1.
The facility will be regularly cleaned and disinfected. Protective barriers have been installed to ensure guests' and employees' safety.
Museum guests will be encouraged to practice social distancing by staying one "Lincoln" apart - 6 ft. 4 in., the equivalent of President Lincoln's height.
Other safety measures include:
- Requiring people to purchase tickets online or by phone in advance
- Checking guests' temperatures before admission
- Requiring face coverings at all times
- Installing signs with the outlines of Lincoln's feet to help visitors maintain social distance
- Reducing the number of theater performances
- Temporarily closing the "Mrs. Lincoln's Attic" play area and Union Station
- Limiting library access to reservation-only research guests
- Establishing a strict cleaning regimen for the museum and library
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Visitors can buy tickets up to two weeks in advance by clicking HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.