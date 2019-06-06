SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Thursday marks 75 years since American soldiers landed on Normandy Beach. It is a day that came to be known as D-Day.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is unveiling its newest exhibit in honor of the day.
"In this Great Struggle. The Greatest Generation Remembers WWII" is a special exhibit that transports people into the past.
The exhibit lets people experience a bit of what it was like in America during the war.
The exhibit has 21 videos and some one of a kind artifacts.
It will be open until January of next year.