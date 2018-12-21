SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield catholic bishop is being challenged on abuse.
The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests, otherwise known as SNAP, gathered in Springfield as two catholic officials accused of being molesters are not names on a list of abusers.
Last month, Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki disclosed a list of 19 clergy whose allegations of sexual assault were proven to be true.
Since then, SNAP has identified two more priests, Fr. Henry Willenborg and Fr. Thomas Meyer, who have been publicly accused of child abuse but their names were not on the list.
The Director of SNAP, David Clohessy, says the reason for so many allegations all comes down to power.
"I think everyone supports the notion of checks and balances, it's important because it keeps society safe," Clohessy says. "It's the exact opposite of the catholic church, one man has all the power."
SNAP is calling upon Bishop Paprocki to post all alleged offenders names online.
"The bishop has all this information, he could make it public if he wanted to but he's chosen not to," Clohessy says. "He's doing what they've done for ages, which is releasing only the most minimal information."
Not only is SNAP asking for all the names to be posted, they also want details like their work histories, whereabouts and photos to be posted as well.
"Priest's abuse and bishops conceal because they can, because they can get by with it," Clohessy says
Earlier this week Attorney General, Lisa Madigan, released a report showing that Illinois' six Catholic Dioceses have seriously underreported allegations.
Madigan's office claims the dioceses of Belleville, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield did not take the basic step of publishing a comprehensive list of clergy who had been accused until the office became involved.