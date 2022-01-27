CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign high school is moving to a completely new campus this summer!
Academy High, an independent private high school, had nine students when it opened in 2017. Since then, enrollment has quadrupled.
The school is moving from a leased space at 2302 Fox Drive in Champaign to a new building at 2001 Fox Drive. This new space will be Academy's own building.
The space will include collaboration, outdoor spaces and health and wellness spaces. It will have moveable walls to allow for continued growth for years to come.
The school will be doubling its space, moving form 10,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet.
