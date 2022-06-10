CHICAGO (WAND) - Prostate cancer screenings will be required to be covered by health insurance and managed care plans in a new Illinois law.
The screenings must be allowed without imposing a deductible, coinsurance, copayment or any other cost-sharing requirement in changes approved in House Bill 5318. The legislation takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.
“Preventative healthcare is the best healthcare of all, and it shouldn’t break the bank to access it,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “My administration is hard at work knocking down the walls that too often separate working families from their healthiest, happiest lives. In Illinois, we’re building the kind of healthcare system that people deserve because we know that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”
About one man in eight will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, state leaders said, with an average diagnosis age of 66. About six in 10 cases are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, but diagnosis is rare in men under 40. In 2022, there have been about 268,000 new prostate cancer cases, with 34,500 deaths reported from the disease.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.