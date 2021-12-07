CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Occupants of a Champaign home have been displaced after an accidental fire.
Firefighters responded at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday to a single-family home located at 2004 Lynwood Drive. They found light smoke outside of the home and went in to discover a small fire in the crawl space.
Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the flames.
The fire started in the crawl space area. No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," a press release said. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.