CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Daniel Romanchuk is back home in Champaign after winning the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10 in the men’s wheelchair race. He also placed second in the same race at the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11.
"Then I had the Berlin Marathon, followed by the London marathon the next week, then the Chicago marathon the next week, and Boston 24 hours after Chicago,” Romanchuk explained.
The elite athlete raced in four back to back marathons in just three weeks. This was all after winning gold in the men’s 400 at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.
"I don't think 5, 10 years ago I would have thought I would be where I am now,” Romanchuk told WAND News.
His journey first started with an adaptive sports program in his home state of Maryland, when he was just two years old. He played every sport before eventually moving to Champaign to train to train with the University of Illinois’ Paralympic team.
This year, Romanchuk is just happy to be competing with his fellow athletes again after a year of COVID-19 cancellations.
"So much experience, I grew up watching a number of them on the world stage. It's amazing, I always learn something,” Romanchuk added.
Despite the medals, and even having his image plastered on Clif Bars, Daniel is humble and grateful.
"My mom is a Hopkins trained MD and she has been the only reason I've been able to do a lot of the things I have. My dad is holding down the fort back in Maryland, and my siblings have been extremely supportive - really I wouldn't be here without them,” Romanchuk added.
Daniel said he’s proud to now be a role model for young parathletes who hope to one day chase their dreams - like he is - on the world stage.
Next up for Daniel is the New York City Marathon next month. Then he’ll fly to Japan for his seventh marathon of 2021.
