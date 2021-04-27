SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Local 37 Firefighters responded to a car vs. house accident early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of East Black around 4:00 AM to help extract a person from the vehicle.
According to Local 37 firefighters, the person was extricated from the vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
