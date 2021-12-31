Accumulating snow is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend, according to WAND's team of Meteorologists.
After an unseasonably warm New Year's Eve, big changes will usher in the new year.
Rain will spread across the area Friday night into Saturday morning and then change over to a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
As colder air spills in and temperatures fall Saturday, the rain and wintry mix changes to all snow.
A "Winter Weather Advisory" covers Cass, Menard, Morgan, and Scott counties from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. This area will likely see one to four inches of snow. Also, a tenth of an inch of sleet and freezing rain is possible.
Bloomington and Watseka could also see one to four inches of snow.
An inch or so of snow is expected in Decatur, Champaign, and Springfield. The rest of Central Illinois will see a dusting to one inch.
Bitterly cold air arrives after the snow with highs Sunday only around 20° and Monday morning's lows in the single digits with wind chills below zero.
Keep up on the latest forecast as we head into the weekend for any changes.
