(WAND) - Accumulating snow started falling Tuesday morning in Central Illinois.
A wintry mix of rain and snow will develop early Tuesday morning and then quickly change over to snow by late morning into early tonight as a storm moves out of the Plains.
Most of the accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces today, but roadways will become slippery Tuesday evening as lows drop below freezing.
Accumulations will range from a dusting to one inch across the south and up to two inches elsewhere across Central Illinois.
Once the snow ends early Tuesday night, very cold temperatures settle in and a hard freeze is expected tonight and, again, Wednesday night.
Low temperatures in the 20s have prompted a "Freeze Warning" from 1 am-9 am Wednesday.
A big warm-up is on the way by late weekend. We'll be back into the low-60s Sunday and near 70° by Monday.
